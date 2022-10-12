Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A Warm Wed. with scattered PM Showers/Thundershowers Possible
Sctrd Showers/thundershowers late PM/Evening hours on Wednesday. Movement from NW to SE.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Late tomorrow afternoon/evening, as a cold front passes through ETX, we are looking for better chances for showers and even a few isolated thundershowers to make their way through parts of ETX. Wednesday’s rainfall may miss the NW sections of East Texas before it begins to form, but the rest of the area, including Tyler/Longview/Lufkin/Nacogdoches, have chances for some rain. No major accumulations are expected, but we will take anything we can get these days. Another chance for rain is in the forecast for Sunday as another cold front moves through. As tomorrow’s front moves through, there is an outside chance for a strong thunderstorm over the far Eastern Sections of ETX. The best chances appear to be over Louisiana and/or Arkansas. Some much cooler air will move in after Sunday’s Cold Front, dropping temperatures to below normal conditions...with highs in the 70s for Monday and maybe in the upper 60s, Tuesday. Breezy conditions are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, so please do not do any outdoor burning. Fires may get out of control very easily in these winds. Have a great Tuesday Night!

