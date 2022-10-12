New court date set for Smith County Constable accused of theft

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Judge Jack Skeen Jr. granted a continuance to Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, pushing back his trial date to mid-November.

Traylor-Harris’ defense counsel said additional time is needed to fully vet key witnesses. The constable, currently suspended from his official duties, was arrested in 2021 after being accused of stealing from a residence while conducting official business as a constable. The new pre-trial date is Thursday, Nov. 3 with a new trial start date of Monday, Nov. 14.

Traylor-Harris recently successfully had his bond lowered after an appeals court judge ruled it was egregiously high and he is now also seeking to be reinstated to his constable duties.

Previous reporting:

Accused Smith County constable wants suspension lifted

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.