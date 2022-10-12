Man wanted for sexual assault arrested by Border Patrol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man wanted for sexual assault snuck into the country illegally.

Border Patrol caught Sixto Ulises Garcia Ramirez over by Seymour Creek on Friday, October 7. A records check showed he had an active warrant out of West Palm Beach for allegedly fondling a child. Agents contacted the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to confirm the warrant.

Ramirez has been extradited to the original jurisdiction of his warrant to face prosecution.

