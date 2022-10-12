Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Man wanted for sexual assault arrested by Border Patrol

Man wanted for sexual assault arrested by Border Patrol
Man wanted for sexual assault arrested by Border Patrol
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man wanted for sexual assault snuck into the country illegally.

Border Patrol caught Sixto Ulises Garcia Ramirez over by Seymour Creek on Friday, October 7. A records check showed he had an active warrant out of West Palm Beach for allegedly fondling a child. Agents contacted the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to confirm the warrant.

Ramirez has been extradited to the original jurisdiction of his warrant to face prosecution.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Blowout
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Dustin Taylor, 40, of Gilmer
Gilmer man leads law enforcement on chase from Hallsville to Louisiana
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler
New court date set for Smith County Constable accused of theft
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
East Texas lakes are experiencing lower than normal levels due to lack of rain.
Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels
East Texas lakes are experiencing lower than normal levels due to lack of rain.
Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels
The City of Longview is (temporarily) turning the library into a haunted house.
WebXtra: City of Longview converts library into haunted house