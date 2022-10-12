Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man facing federal charges after officials find $760,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Potter County

A man is facing federal charges after officials found around $760,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Potter County.(WABI)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing federal charges after officials found around $760,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Potter County.

According to criminal complaint, on Oct. 7, at around 2:50 a.m., the DEA Amarillo Resident Office who was working with Randall County and Potter County Sheriff’s Office saw a orange Dodge Charger leaving the targeted home.

The complaint says at around 3:06 a.m., the PCSO K-9 unit saw the Charger traveling above the speed limit and failed to signal and initiated a traffic stop.

The deputy found the driver, identified as William Sean Gilmore shaking as he returned his paperwork. The deputy asked permission to search his vehicle, but was denied.

A K-9 sniffed the outside of the vehicle and alerted there were narcotics present. The deputy found a purple duffle bag containing 12 saran wrapped bundles of methamphetamine and 1 saran wrapped bundles of fentanyl.

According to street estimates, the drugs are worth around $760,000.

Trial continues for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
City crews working to contain diesel spill into Longview creek
Council allocates funds to improve Lindsey Park entrance
