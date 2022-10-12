Man charged with murder following Tuesday shooting in Vernon

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was arrested for murder on Tuesday after officers responded to a possible shooting in Vernon.

According to the Vernon Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 1800 block of Deaf Smith just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, they discovered Andre Ray Sandoval, 27, of Vernon lying facedown in a vacant lot with several gunshot wounds to the back.

They attempted to save Sandoval, but he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries.

During the incident, officers arrested one suspect, later identified as 54-year-old Bradford Allen Thompson of Vernon.

Bradford has been charged and is currently being held at the Wilbarger County Jail.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Vernon Police Department and The Texas Rangers.

