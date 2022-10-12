Lubbock man charged with attempted kidnapping, solictation of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Johnathon Leigh Carrizalez, 33, of Lubbock has been charged by a Grand Jury with Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping, and two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor in two separate incidents from 2021 and 2022.

According to the May 2021 police report, a 15-year-old girl was jogging near 50th and I-27 when Carrizales allegedly approached the teen from behind and placed her in a chokehold. The teen was able to fight him off and run away.

Police launched an investigation and released a sketch of the suspect based on the teen’s description. In September 2022, Carrizales was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping/sexual abuse and two counts of online solicitation of a minor.

Since the initial investigation in May 2021, Carrizales has been linked to at least three other sexual assault cases throughout Lubbock.

Carrizales is currently held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $475,000 bond.

A trial date has not been set.

