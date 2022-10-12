Kitchen Pickin’: Bring on the power

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - In this week’s edition of East Texas Kitchen Pickin’, Jeff shows off his wife’s finds. Jeff was out of town with the guys so Mrs. Awtrey had to provide all the content.

Jeff: One week, I brought a NASCAR glass to the show. Steph asked “Is this a Libbey?” I thought she was talking about Libby, our producer. But no, it’s a brand of glass. So when Mrs. Awtrey showed me her haul from the weekend, I knew I’d need to bring this. We think this is what you call a highball glass, which is used for mostly alcohol. This one particularly is a DuraTuff, which is a “super-strengthening, heat-treating after-process that increases the durability of the glass.” These do seem like some tough glasses.

Jeff: The first few weeks of Kitchen Pickin’ have been dominated by cups, mugs, dishes, etc. I was ready to bring a big pot or appliance and Mrs. Awtrey stepped up big. First is this ice cream maker that boasts “no ice, no salt, no electricity.” Company is Donvier and was founded in Japan. Donvier means “chill fast” in Japanese. The idea was created when a boy spilled milk on a hollow metal tray that was designed to keep sushi cold and the milk froze instantly. That’s the concept behind this maker.

Jeff: Apparently Wilton is a well-known company when it comes to baking. This thing is huge! Basically, it’s a way to make cupcakes the size of regular cakes. Pretty fun find. East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler found this recipe for giant cupcakes online.

Jeff: It’s big, beautiful and it’s stainless steel. It’s also our first appliance on Kitchen Pickin’. Seems to be in pretty good shape with four legs and all the parts, including the electric cord. Farberware is an American company with its roots traced back to 1900. They’re still going plenty strong today.

Jeff: We’ve learned to be on the lookout (BOLO) for Spacemakers. This is pretty dirty, but Mrs. Awtrey thought at the price, she couldn’t go wrong. This is just an appliance you can drill under your cabinets so the appliance can hang over your counter, and not take up space on it. This came with the mounting and hardware, which makes it an even better find. That off-white isn’t helpful, though.

Jeff: I thought we’d make it a week without Fire King but Steph had other ideas. But I’m not complaining. This bowl is beautiful! It’s white with art of cookware in red all around it. Now I’m hoping to find more Fire King this weekend.

