Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid making progress in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page.

Cooper is recovering at TIRR Memorial Hospital in Houston following his injury on Sept. 9 during the Troup homecoming game.

Mandi Braswell, an administrator of the Facebook group that gives updates on Cooper’s progress, said that he was transferred to the Houston hospital on October 5. Now, a week later, he is standing, assisted by a tilt table, to help him engage his feet and ankles. This is helping to wake up muscles and nerves that haven’t been used since the injury occurred on Sept. 9, she said. Cooper was able to tolerate that position change for 30 minutes, she reported, which is a good update for those praying for Cooper’s recovery.

Cooper also began answering yes and no questions using his head and signs two days ago in the hospital. This, they say, is moving him closer to him being able to communicate his wants and needs to his family, doctors, and nurses.

Troup ISD Tigers football player #22, Cooper Reid, “continues to heal” after an injury at a football game Sept. 9. (KLTV/Arthur Clayborn)

