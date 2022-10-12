Horror Movie Festival returning to Kilgore for fourth year

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The 4th annual Kilgore Horror Movie Festival is just around the corner. The festival runs October 24-29 and right now people are encouraged to go to the Dodson Auditorium web page and vote on what horror movies you would like to see this year.

“Last couple of years we’ve had a very strong showing for some of the Jordan Peel movies that we play. Last year I believe our most popular film was The Shining. It just depends on what movies are when,” said Ethan Herring, technical director at Dodson Auditorium.

To cast your vote for which movies you would like to see, click here.

