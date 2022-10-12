Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent.

Rick Albritton made the announcement on his Facebook page.

“Please keep any families, students, or staff members impacted by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers,” Albritton said.

According to Upshur County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy David Hazel, the body was on Lavender Road. He would not say whether it was a man or woman. Hazel said there were no obvious signs of foul play, but it is not going to be ruled out. Hazel said an autopsy has been ordered.

