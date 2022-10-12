Family of man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting makes plea for answers

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Family and friends of an East Texas man killed in a deputy-involved shooting are making a plea for answers from law enforcement.

Timothy Michael Randall, 29, of Price, Texas, was shot and killed by a Rusk County sheriff’s deputy on Sept. 14 in Turnertown.

According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, the incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of Highway 64 and County Road 4125. Valdez, who spoke with us later that day, said Randall was shot by a deputy and pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace. Valdez then asked for prayer for all involved and said that he could not legally say any more about the investigation.

After going without answers for close to four weeks, family and friends are now publicly requesting law enforcement share information about Randall’s death.

“More than anything in this world right now, I miss Mike,” said Bo Frizzell, Mike Randall’s cousin. “We were very, very close. That was more my brother than he was my cousin. And now he’s not here and we can’t get answers to anything. And they need to tell us something.”

Since the shooting happened, Frizzell said answers about what led up to the shooting have been hard to come by.

“We do know that he called his mother, Wendy, within that time of him being pulled over and let her know he was getting pulled over,” Frizzell said. “About five or 10 minutes between the time of her getting that phone call and hanging up, that’s when she found him laying on the ground. He was literally like maybe a mile and a half away from his house.”

Frizzell and other family members said they’ve been told Randall was unarmed, making it difficult to understand why he was shot and killed.

“It’ll be four weeks tomorrow and we still don’t have one report of what led up to that scene that night,” Frizzell said. “He wasn’t in any way life-threatening because he didn’t have a weapon. So why did you unholster that gun? That’s what we want to know.”

Following the shooting, the deputy involved was placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

Aside from an interview on the day of the shooting, Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez has said his office is unable to release any information while the Texas Rangers investigate. On Tuesday, the sheriff told us the department still had nothing to release.

The Rusk County District Attorney’s office confirmed the case will go to a grand jury, but isn’t saying when that will happen.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.