Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very warm temperatures this afternoon/early evening hours, then a weak cold front should move through...only cooling us off by a few degrees for tomorrow. There is a chance for a few showers and / or thundershowers beginning early this evening and continuing through late evening across much of East Texas. A few isolated thundershowers may continue over Deep East Texas into the late evening/early nighttime hours as the front moves south. Only a very slight chance for a stronger thunderstorm this evening over the eastern sections of ETX. As was the case yesterday, most of the stronger storms should be in Arkansas and Louisiana. There is a Marginal Risk for this to happen...which is a 5% chance or less. Once the front passes your area, the skies should begin to clear and the chance for rain ends. Next rain chances, and they have increased in probability, will be on Sunday and Monday morning. This will occur with a much more noticeable cold front on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be well below normal Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. A very fall feel is expected. We could see over an inch of rain on Sunday/Monday and that would be wonderful. We certainly need the rain. Now, this evening’s rainfall is expected to be small, unless you get an isolated thundershower overhead. Have a great Wednesday.

