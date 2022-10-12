Escaped Angelina County Jail inmate apprehended in New Mexico

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An inmate who authorities say disappeared after walking away from a work detail has been apprehended in New Mexico.

James Tad Wheeler, Jr. allegedly walked away from the Angelina County Jail on the night of Thursday, June 11. On Wednesday, an anonymous tip provided a possible location for Wheeler. A short while later, law enforcement officers in New Mexico located him and he was taken into custody. Wheeler is currently awaiting extradition.

Additionally, Angelina County Investigators arrested Wheeler’s grandfather, Jesse Eugene Wheeler, 81, of Polk County, accusing him of aiding his grandson in his escape.

James Wheeler was originally incarcerated for burglary as well as multiple charges of theft. \

