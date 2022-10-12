Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Escaped Angelina County Jail inmate apprehended in New Mexico

James Tad Wheeler Jr., 36
James Tad Wheeler Jr., 36(Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An inmate who authorities say disappeared after walking away from a work detail has been apprehended in New Mexico.

James Tad Wheeler, Jr. allegedly walked away from the Angelina County Jail on the night of Thursday, June 11. On Wednesday, an anonymous tip provided a possible location for Wheeler. A short while later, law enforcement officers in New Mexico located him and he was taken into custody. Wheeler is currently awaiting extradition.

Additionally, Angelina County Investigators arrested Wheeler’s grandfather, Jesse Eugene Wheeler, 81, of Polk County, accusing him of aiding his grandson in his escape.

James Wheeler was originally incarcerated for burglary as well as multiple charges of theft. \

Previous reporting:

Inmate walks away from Angelina County jail

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Blowout
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Dustin Taylor, 40, of Gilmer
Gilmer man leads law enforcement on chase from Hallsville to Louisiana
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

House fire
Crews at scene of house fire on Hawthorne Street in Longview
Kitchen Pickin': Bring on the power
Kitchen Pickin’: Bring on the power
Longview Fire Department
City of Longview looking to hire more first responders
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route
Kilgore Horror Movie Festival
Horror Movie Festival returning to Kilgore for fourth year