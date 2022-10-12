Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance president talks about resources offered, Longview Wine Festival fundraiser

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Jenn Smith, President of the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance joined East Texas Now to talk about the main goals of the organization.

Dr. Smith said one program they have started is a Project Lifesaver for people with dementia, or Alzheimer’s who wander. The project provides wristbands that emit a tracking signal.

Smith said the organization’s 5th annual Longview Wine Festival is happening this weekend. She explained this event provides funds that are essential to the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance.

The Wine Festival is being held Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Longview Arboretum, 706 W Cotton St, Longview, TX 75604.

