Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still at low levels after an extremely hot August and September. That trend can only be remedied by rain.

According to the Texas Water Development Board, Lake Palestine remains down 2.56 feet. Lake Athens is down 1.69 feet. And Lake Fork in Wood County is down over six feet. The most obvious concerns for game wardens is safety. The low levels have brought underwater obstacles and stumps closer to the surface, and create a danger to watercraft.

Wood County Game Warden Lee Hall talks about how boaters need to be watchful.

