Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still at low levels after an extremely hot August and September. That trend can only be remedied by rain.

According to the Texas Water Development Board, Lake Palestine remains down 2.56 feet. Lake Athens is down 1.69 feet. And Lake Fork in Wood County is down over six feet. The most obvious concerns for game wardens is safety. The low levels have brought underwater obstacles and stumps closer to the surface, and create a danger to watercraft.

Wood County Game Warden Lee Hall talks about how boaters need to be watchful.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Blowout
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Dustin Taylor, 40, of Gilmer
Gilmer man leads law enforcement on chase from Hallsville to Louisiana
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler
New court date set for Smith County Constable accused of theft
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
East Texas lakes are experiencing lower than normal levels due to lack of rain.
Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels
The City of Longview is (temporarily) turning the library into a haunted house.
WebXtra: City of Longview converts library into haunted house