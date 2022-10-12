Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crews at scene of house fire on Hawthorne Street in Longview

Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Longview.
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Longview.

The home is located in the 1600 block of Hawthorne Street.

Our reporter at the scene says smoke can be seen coming from the attic area of the home.

According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, fire crews were called out at around 5:05 p.m. They arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the home.

One person was at home at the time, but was able to get out and was uninjured. The cause is under investigation.

