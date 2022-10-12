Council allocates funds to improve Lindsey Park entrance

PRESS RELEASE

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Tyler City Council approved to allocate state and City funds to improve the entrance to Lindsey Park and add placemaking signs.

In 2020, Keep Tyler Beautiful received the honor of being awarded the Governor’s Community Achievement Award from Keep Texas Beautiful for its exceptional programming and events. The award included a cash prize to be used for a beautification project. The organizations have agreed to fund the Entrance Revitalization Project at Lindsey Park. Funds would cover up to $290,000 of the cost of improving landscaping, lighting and constructing archways at the two main entrances leading into the sports complex off of TX-Spur 364.

The project is expected to begin in November and be completed by early 2023, weather permitting.

