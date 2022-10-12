Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Council allocates funds to improve Lindsey Park entrance

Project expected to begin in November
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESS RELEASE

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Tyler City Council approved to allocate state and City funds to improve the entrance to Lindsey Park and add placemaking signs.

In 2020, Keep Tyler Beautiful received the honor of being awarded the Governor’s Community Achievement Award from Keep Texas Beautiful for its exceptional programming and events. The award included a cash prize to be used for a beautification project. The organizations have agreed to fund the Entrance Revitalization Project at Lindsey Park. Funds would cover up to $290,000 of the cost of improving landscaping, lighting and constructing archways at the two main entrances leading into the sports complex off of TX-Spur 364.

The project is expected to begin in November and be completed by early 2023, weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Blowout
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Dustin Taylor, 40, of Gilmer
Gilmer man leads law enforcement on chase from Hallsville to Louisiana
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies

Latest News

Trial continues for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
Trial continues for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
Diesel spill
City crews working to contain diesel spill into Longview creek
KLTV's Jamey Boyum reports from the scene of a diesel spill in Longview.
City crews working to contain diesel spill into Longview creek
Project expected to begin in November
Council allocates funds to improve Lindsey Park entrance