City of Tyler is one step closer to adding safety measures to Grande Boulevard ‘S’ curve

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is one step closer to implementing additional safety measures to a section of Grande Boulevard, also known as the ‘S’ Curve.

On Wednesday, Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams presented the City Council with a preliminary engineering report with results from the West Grande Boulevard Reverse Curve Study.

“We want to improve the safety for our residents of Tyler,” Williams said.

The report includes information on existing conditions and options for improvements to West Grande Boulevard between Gleneagles Drive and Shady Oaks Drive, where there have been several fatal and multiple non-fatal crashes over the past 10 years.

“This has been an area that has had these accidents, and not only the accidents but also property damage to the apartments specifically that are near there,” Williams said.

The study completed a review of the roadway and an in-depth analysis of reported crashes from 2011 until 2020, which Williams said is 57 reported crashes.

Williams said a higher proportion of crashes happened during rain or wet pavement conditions and at night.

The recommendation? Install new signage and striping, including illuminated chevrons that light up as the vehicle enters the curve, milling out the existing pavement, installing a new asphalt surface, installing a high-friction surface treatment, plus relocating an Oncor electric tower.

The project is estimated at $1,194,204 and will be funded by the half cent sales tax.

So why not reconstruct the road entirely? “This one’s a little bit lower cost but sees a good benefit and also has a lesser impact to getting it installed and up and running as opposed to say if we did a total reconstruction there would be quite a bit of impact to traffic on Grande,” Williams said.

If the plan is approved by city council, the signage will be put up by early spring, the high friction asphalt by summer, and Oncor work will take a couple of years to complete.

After implementation, Tyler Traffic will evaluate the area in five years to review the success of the improvements and consider other alternatives, including reconstruction, if crashes continue.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.