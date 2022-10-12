Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

City of Tyler Engineering Department presents Grande Boulevard reverse curve study to Council

Plan includes additional safety improvements
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City of Tyler Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams presented the City Council with a preliminary engineering report with results from the West Grande Boulevard Reverse Curve Study.

C.T. Brannon Corporation’s report provided information on existing conditions and options for improvements to West Grande Boulevard between Gleneagles Drive and Shady Oaks Drive, where there have been several fatal and multiple non-fatal crashes over the past 10 years.

The study completed a review of existing roadway geometry and an in-depth analysis of reported crashes from 2011 until 2020. The analyses indicated a higher proportion of crashes happened during rain or wet pavement conditions and at night.

Grande Boulevard in Tyler.
Grande Boulevard in Tyler.(City of Tyler)

Four options for improvement were studied and compared.

  • Option 1: Install new signage and striping, including illuminated chevrons that light up as the vehicle enters the curve. Cost - $180,235
  • Option 2: Milling out the existing pavement, installing a new asphalt surface, installing a high-friction surface treatment, and installing signage and striping per previous option (Option 1). Cost - $639,804
  • Option 3: Install Options 1 and 2, plus relocating an Oncor electric tower. Cost - $1,194,204
  • Option 4: Reconstruct roadway to increase radii of curves and create a tangent section between curves; add super-elevation to both curves; relocate Oncor electric tower and install signage and striping per previous option. Cost - $2,186,817.16

“The Engineering Department recommends Option 3 to be considered for implementation,” said Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams. “After implementation, we will evaluate the area in five years to review the success of the improvements and consider other alternatives, including Option 4, if crashes continue.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Blowout
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Dustin Taylor, 40, of Gilmer
Gilmer man leads law enforcement on chase from Hallsville to Louisiana
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies

Latest News

The City of Longview is (temporarily) turning the library into a haunted house.
WebXtra: Longview shuts down library due to haunting
Plan includes additional safety improvements
Grande Boulevard reverse curve study presented to City Council
The CannaBus
‘CannaBus’ makes pit stop in Nacogdoches during medical cannabis education tour
The CannaBus
‘CannaBus’ makes pit stop in Nacogdoches during medical cannabis education tour