City of Tyler Engineering Department presents Grande Boulevard reverse curve study to Council

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City of Tyler Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams presented the City Council with a preliminary engineering report with results from the West Grande Boulevard Reverse Curve Study.

C.T. Brannon Corporation’s report provided information on existing conditions and options for improvements to West Grande Boulevard between Gleneagles Drive and Shady Oaks Drive, where there have been several fatal and multiple non-fatal crashes over the past 10 years.

The study completed a review of existing roadway geometry and an in-depth analysis of reported crashes from 2011 until 2020. The analyses indicated a higher proportion of crashes happened during rain or wet pavement conditions and at night.

Grande Boulevard in Tyler. (City of Tyler)

Four options for improvement were studied and compared.

Option 1: Install new signage and striping, including illuminated chevrons that light up as the vehicle enters the curve. Cost - $180,235

Option 2: Milling out the existing pavement, installing a new asphalt surface, installing a high-friction surface treatment, and installing signage and striping per previous option (Option 1). Cost - $639,804

Option 3: Install Options 1 and 2, plus relocating an Oncor electric tower. Cost - $1,194,204

Option 4: Reconstruct roadway to increase radii of curves and create a tangent section between curves; add super-elevation to both curves; relocate Oncor electric tower and install signage and striping per previous option. Cost - $2,186,817.16

“The Engineering Department recommends Option 3 to be considered for implementation,” said Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams. “After implementation, we will evaluate the area in five years to review the success of the improvements and consider other alternatives, including Option 4, if crashes continue.”

