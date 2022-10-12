City of Longview looking to hire more first responders

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview is looking to hire more first responders.

The city says they’re down more than 14 firefighters and EMT’s..

Firefighters will need to attend the fire academy and EMT’s will be required to attend paramedic school. The call for first responders comes as the city is preparing to bring another ambulance into service.

“People are having to work the overtime so we would like to get fully staffed. The guys, they work a 24 hour shift, they are home for 48 with their family. so when we are low staffing some of the guys are working the double shift so we like to be able to get them home for those two days,” said Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May.

The deadline to apply to be a Longview firefighter or paramedic is December 5.

