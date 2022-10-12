City crews working to contain diesel spill into Longview creek
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview city crews are working to recover fuel which spilled following a wreck on East Hawkins Parkway.
The crash involved a passenger vehicle and tractor-trailer, which resulted in a diesel spill which appears to be running into a neighboring creek.
TCEQ has been notificed. Longview police, fire and public works personnel have responded to the scene.
The wreck was reported before 8 a.m.
