City crews working to contain diesel spill into Longview creek

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview city crews are working to recover fuel which spilled following a wreck on East Hawkins Parkway.

The crash involved a passenger vehicle and tractor-trailer, which resulted in a diesel spill which appears to be running into a neighboring creek.

TCEQ has been notificed. Longview police, fire and public works personnel have responded to the scene.

The wreck was reported before 8 a.m.

