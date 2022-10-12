Cherokee County approves TxDOT aviation grant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis says as Texas grows, so does the Cherokee County Airport.

Part of the grant will include an airport layout drawing of what the airport could potentially look like, possible new hangars, and taxiways.

“These things are expensive, of course, so our grant is really going to help us get our plans underway and to help move our airport forward,” says Davis.

The $200,000 grant is provided through a 90-10 agreement between the county and TxDOT Aviation.

TxDOT Aviation will pay 90 % while the county pays 10%, which is a total of $20,000.

This planning grant will fund plans to potentially add more space to the airport and update safety zoning regulations.

Cliff Goff, airport manager, says 10 hangers are waiting to be built to allow planes on a waiting list to fly in.

“CIP (Capital Improvement Program) plan will give us pretty much 0-20 years of what our airport will look like,” says Goff.

“We know what we need, and it helps us in future planning and zoning of stuff around the airport for height requirements and everything we need to make our airport grow,” says Davis.

The planning grant will include detailed forecast analysis and a height hazard zoning map meant to protect the airport from hazardous weather and obstructions.

“A good functioning airport brings in businesses; many of our businesses in Jacksonville and throughout the county rely on being able to have business planes, jets that they fly in and out of to their other businesses and other locations,” says Davis.

