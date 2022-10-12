Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Borger family sentenced for participation in Capitol riots

Screenshot identifying Dawn Munn
Screenshot identifying Dawn Munn(Criminal Complaint)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A judge has sentenced five members of a Borger family who participated in the January 6 Capitol riots.

Dawn and Thomas Munn will spend 14 days in jail after pleading guilty to illegally protesting in the Capitol building, CNN reports.

Kayli, Joshua and Kristi were sentenced to probation and home confinement.

According to court documents, the family climbed into the Capitol through a broken window and entered several rooms including a Senate conference room.

The Munn family is now the largest family to be sentenced for their actions in the riots.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Blowout
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Dustin Taylor, 40, of Gilmer
Gilmer man leads law enforcement on chase from Hallsville to Louisiana
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler
New court date set for Smith County Constable accused of theft
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
East Texas lakes are experiencing lower than normal levels due to lack of rain.
Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels
East Texas lakes are experiencing lower than normal levels due to lack of rain.
Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels
The City of Longview is (temporarily) turning the library into a haunted house.
WebXtra: City of Longview converts library into haunted house