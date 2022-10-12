Artistic Dance Concepts partners with Junior League of Tyler to put on benefit show

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s Artistic Dance Concepts, or ADC, is teaming up with Junior League of Tyler for the first time. They are raising money for the community and putting on the show “Neverland” next month at Liberty Hall.

It all began when ADC’s artistic director, Bonnie Hotman-Phel, saw the need to give kids from low-income families the chance to take the stage.

“We’re all about empowering children to become their very best selves, and to know that we can give others the opportunity to just make the most out of their life and become the most successful humans possible is just amazing.” Phel said.

Then the nonprofit, Junior League of Tyler, came into play to help.

President-elect for the Junior League of Tyler, Nicole Robbins, said, “One of our main pillars is supporting women and children and education, arts and education, so this just fit right in line with us. And we’re always looking for new initiatives. You know the times are changing and I was really excited with this opportunity.”

Phel says the upcoming show will allow her to start up a scholarship program, and give her students the chance to perform on Broadway in New York City next summer.

She also says the community can expect this to be a re-imagined performance that East Texas has never seen before.

“They are going to be fully immersed into the world of Neverland. Everyone’s going to be blown away by this and it’s going to be something that you look forward to year after year.” said Phel.

Both organizations plan to continue this partnership annually.

“Neverland” is showing November 19 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and November 20 at 2 p.m. For more on ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.