Affidavit: Driver accused in fatal Longview hit-and-run failed to yield right-of-way to motorcyclist

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest affidavit reveals new details in the fatal incident involving the driver of a pickup and a motorcyclist.

According to the affidavit, when a responding investigator arrived on-scene to the 1100 block of West Marshall Avenue, they found victim Tristan Gore, 25, of Longview, already deceased and lying in the roadway near his motorcycle, which had sustained “extensive damage” in the crash. The investigator states that witness testimony and surveillance footage reveal that Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37, of Gilmer, failed to yield the right-of-way to Gore before attempting to turn out of the parking lot of a convenience store. This act apparently caused Gore to fall to the ground after losing control of his motorcycle, resulting in being run over by another vehicle.

The investigator reported that surveillance footage showed Frausto-Lopez briefly observing the scene of the incident before fleeing. Once located, Frausto-Lopez allegedly admitted to investigators that he fled scene because he “got scared.” The affidavit states Frausto-Lopez allegedly fled to a friend’s house where he attempted to hide the pickup he was driving at the time of the incident.

Frausto-Lopez was arrested and charged with accident involving injury or death.

