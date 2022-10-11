Angelina County commissioner says cemetery drainage issues beyond court’s control

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The president of Gann Cemetery, Delores Reynolds, presented to the Angelina County commissioners Tuesday her concerns regarding flooding into the cemetery’s county road driveway.

Reynolds says the drainage ditches get filled up with tree limbs and brush. Reynolds claims the water should be able to drain through a nearby creek to prevent the flooding. Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette agreed that the ditches need to be cleared up. Paulette said the county’s property ends at the right of way of the county road. He said the county cannot make the drainage go through the creek as the creek falls under private property.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.