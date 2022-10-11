Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies

Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said the victim of an assault which occurred at a home on Baxley Lane has died.

Police had been called to the home in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane at about 5:16 a.m. Monday. Officers discovered a victim had been assaulted inside a residence and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.

If you have any information about this case, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police Detectives at 903-237-1110, or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

