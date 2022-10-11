Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

San Antonio officer to face charges for shooting teen

San Antonio officer to face charges for shooting teen
San Antonio officer to face charges for shooting teen(KGNS)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX . (KGNS) - The former San Antonio Police officer who shot an unarmed teen in a McDonald’s parking lot will face charges likely by the end of the week, that’s according to Police Chief William McManus.

Video shows officer James Brennand shooting Erik Cantu as the teen was eating in his car on Oct. 2.

McManus says he expects Brennand to be charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Charges could rise if the 17-year-old Cantu doesn’t survive.

According to police, Brennand thought Cantu’s car was the same car that had evaded police the previous day and called for backup.

Before backup arrived, he began shooting.

McManus says the incident was in clear violation of policy.

“The video was horrific. There’s no question in anybody’s mind looking at that video that the shooting is not justified. And it took us a couple days to terminate Brennand, but he was gone pretty quickly. We’re looking at two counts of aggravated assault”, said Chief McManus.

Brennand was a probationary officer with seven-months of experience; he has since been fired.

Cantu’s family says he is in critical condition and on life support.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Cash Blowout
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
Jacksonville man killed in crash with towed trailer
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum

Latest News

Monica Delgado Aviles, 38, and two of her children - 15-year-old Miguel Avila and 14-year-old...
Texas Rangers expected to upgrade charges against accused McGregor shooter to capital murder
Lufkin author James Wade on East Texas Now.
Lufkin native talks creative influences, release of new novel
Trial underway for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Laredo ranks 3rd safest city in America according to WalletHub
Laredo ranks 3rd safest city in America according to WalletHub