Retired Kilgore Police Department K9 officer dies

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department reports a retired K9 officer, Officer Jinto, has died.

The department said Officer Jinto succumbed to an age-related illness on Monday.

“He had been retired a few years but was one of our most active K9s prior to his retirement,” a post on the department’s Facebook page read.

The department said Jinto was born in 2009 and came to the department in late 2010. They said Jinto was an excellent K9 winning many state and national competitions as well as placing many suspects in jail.

The department said his first partner was BJ Burns and he finished his career with Josh Sims. Following his retirement he lived with Det. J. Sims.

“When he passed yesterday he was surrounded by his human family. Thoughts and prayers go out to his human family,” the post read.

