Republican congressional candidate Nathaniel Moran talks about giving back to community

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Blake Holland interviewed Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran about his run for Congressional District 1.

Moran said the two topics most concerning to Smith County residents are border security and inflation. He said “we need to restrain spending, we need to target it where it needs to happen, we need to quit with all the government handouts.”

Moran said he asks himself “how can I serve my community.” He said you “don’t have to be in a position of influence to be a person of influence.”

