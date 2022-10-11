Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police release name of Henderson man killed in Jacksonville trailer collision

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Police have released the name of the man killed when a towed trailer struck their vehicle in Jacksonville Monday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, Vito Barruzza, 84, of Henderson, died at the scene after a trailer carrying a pickup crashed into Barruzza’s vehicle.

The preliminary investigation states that Monday around 10:13 a.m. the driver of a 2013 Dodge pickup was towing another pickup on a trailer in the 2300 block of East Rusk Street. The driver of the Dodge said the trailer began to sway and became uncontrollable. When the trailer entered the westbound land of East Rusk Street, it collided with Barruzza’s Nissan Altima. Barruzza was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previous reporting:

Jacksonville man killed in crash with towed trailer

