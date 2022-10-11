Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Paris couple charged after evading arrest

A Paris couple was arrested after they led police on a chase Friday afternoon.
A Paris couple was arrested after they led police on a chase Friday afternoon.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris couple was arrested after they led police on a chase Friday afternoon.

Police said 34-year-old Jerimie Tyrell McDonald and 42-year-old Lometa Ryshette McDonald led them on a chase after a disturbance call at a home on W Sperry Ave.

Officers said when they arrived to the home they heard the couple arguing inside. When they spoke with Lometa, the man fled out the back door.

According to law enforcement, officers chased Jerimie for several blocks before he entered the passenger side of a black SUV, driven by Lometa.

Police said Lometa refused to stop for several more blocks, but the SUV eventually stopped in the 1400 block of W Brame St. and Jerimie ran into the brush.

Jerimie was arrested and found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with violation of a protective order with at least two prior arrests along with evading arrest or detention, according to law enforcement.

Lometa was also arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and hindering apprehension of a wanted person.

Both, Jerimie and Lometa were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Blowout
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Dustin Taylor, 40, of Gilmer
Gilmer man leads law enforcement on chase from Hallsville to Louisiana
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies

Latest News

Trial continues for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
Trial continues for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
Diesel spill
City crews working to contain diesel spill into Longview creek
KLTV's Jamey Boyum reports from the scene of a diesel spill in Longview.
City crews working to contain diesel spill into Longview creek
Project expected to begin in November
Council allocates funds to improve Lindsey Park entrance
Project expected to begin in November
Council allocates funds to improve Lindsey Park entrance