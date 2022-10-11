East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a mild start with a few clouds this morning. Temperatures will gradually climb into the upper 80s this afternoon with south and southeast winds gusting up to 12 and 15 mph. A cold front is on the way for tomorrow, but won’t arrive until at least late afternoon. That means temperatures will still climb into the lower 90s ahead of the front. There is finally a chance for rain back in the forecast. Expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms along the front late in the day Wednesday. Unfortunately, not all of East Texas will see the rain. However, the next cold front will arrive late in the weekend with another chance for rain.

