Man’s death in Jacksonville believed to be from electrocution

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A 44-year-old man has died from what is believed to be an electrocution in Jacksonville.

According to a city spokesman, Jacksonville firefighters responded to the call around 7 a.m. on Monday.

The city is withholding the location of the incident in order to protect the identity of the victim anad family members.

