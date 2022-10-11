Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man pleads guilty to Big Spring Murder

By Lauren Munt and Jay Hendricks
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at KBEST Media, Timothy Michael Geng, has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Big Spring woman.

Geng was arrested in April of 2022 on unrelated charges, where he then told authorities that they could find a woman’s body in a home in Big Spring. Shortly after that, police uncovered the body of 68-year-old, Guadalupe Miranda.

Geng has admitted to causing her death and now awaits trial where a jury will assess his punishment. The trial is expected to last three days.

Geng faces a range of imprisonment of no less than five no more than 99 years or life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine, or both.

Read the original story by CBS7 here.

