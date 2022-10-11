Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting

Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet said what prompted the shooting.(Family of Mike Randall)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers have identified the man who was shot to death by a Rusk County deputy during a traffic stop in September.

The man has been identified by the Rangers as Timothy Michael Randall, 29, of Price, Texas. The Ranger who responded said he was called out at 1:15 a.m. to assist with an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County.

According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, the incident happened during a traffic stop on Sept. 14 shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of Highway 64 and County Road 4125. Valdez, who spoke with us later that day, said Randall was shot by a deputy and was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace. He said the Texas Rangers were called in to investigate, and the deputy was put on administrative leave. Valdez then asked for prayer for all involved and said that he could not legally say any more about the investigation.

Mike Randall’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses. His cousin Bo Frizzell says, “Mike was a father, a good man. He was literally a small town country boy just trying to live life.”

Caption

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment.
Overturned truck slows I-20 traffic near Lindale
The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth
Jacksonville man killed in crash with towed trailer

Latest News

Timothy Mike Randall died on Sept. 14 when he was shot during a traffic stop.
PHOTOS: Texas Rangers identify man who died after Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Greg Lawson with two rescue dogs
Deep East Texas couple creates safe space for neglected, abused animals
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
If you have seen your prices at the pump climb this week, you’re not alone. Gas prices are on...
East Texas expert warns of gas prices rising after OPEC+ makes oil cuts