Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Man indicted in Madisonville for sexual abuse of a child

Dennis Keith Campbell was indicted for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of...
Dennis Keith Campbell was indicted for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age.(Madisonville Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A man was indicted in Madisonville for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age.

Madisonville Police say that after numerous interviews, evidence was presented to a Madison County Grand Jury who issued an indictment for Dennis Keith Campbell on Sept. 26.

Campbell turned himself in to the Madison County Jail on Sept. 28, according to police. His bond was set at $200,000.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Blowout
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Dustin Taylor, 40, of Gilmer
Gilmer man leads law enforcement on chase from Hallsville to Louisiana
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies

Latest News

The CannaBus
‘CannaBus’ makes pit stop in Nacogdoches during medical cannabis education tour
The CannaBus
‘CannaBus’ makes pit stop in Nacogdoches during medical cannabis education tour
East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance president talks about resources offered, Longview Wine Festival fundraiser
East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance president talks about resources offered, Longview Wine Festival...
East Texas Alzheimer's Alliance president talks about resources offered, Longview Wine Festival fund
Trial continues for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges