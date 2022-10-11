Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Maker of Texas Pete hot sauce being sued for having non-Texas roots

A man in California is suing the maker of Texas Pete hot sauce because it's not made in Texas.
A man in California is suing the maker of Texas Pete hot sauce because it's not made in Texas.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) – A man in California is suing the maker of Texas Pete hot sauce for the sauce not being made in Texas.

Philip White claims it’s false advertising because the hot sauce has no connection to the state.

Maker TW Garner Food Company is headquartered in North Carolina, where the sauce is also made.

He says he wouldn’t have bought the Louisiana-style hot sauce or paid as much for it if he had known that.

White argues it hurts smaller hot sauce companies in Texas that are trying to capitalize on their authenticity.

He said he’s hoping a judge will grant it class-action status.

White wants the company to pay more than $5 million in damages and change the hot sauce’s name and branding.

TW Garner Food Company has not commented on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

