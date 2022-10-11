Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Magnolia’ actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94

"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.
"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Family members, friends, and fans are remembering veteran actress Eileen Ryan.

The actress died at her home on Sunday, just a week ahead of her 95th birthday.

Her passing was announced by the publicist of her son, actor Sean Penn.

Ryan’s career spanned decades, including roles in the movies “Magnolia” and “I Am Sam.” She also had many television appearances, starring in the series “The Twilight Zone” in the 1960s.

She continued her television work for more than 35 years, and also had roles in “ER”, “Ally McBeal” and “NYPD Blue.”

Ryan’s family also includes late actor Chris Penn and singer Michael Penn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

