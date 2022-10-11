Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin native talks creative influences, release of new novel

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lufkin native and published author James Wade joined Jeremy G. Butler on East Texas Now to talk about his newly released novel, “Beasts of the Earth.” Wade spoke about his creative influences as well as the way his previous novel, “River, Sing Out,” serves as a thematic prequel to his latest work.

Previous interview:

Lufkin author James Wade talks weaving East Texas into his tales

