Lubbock man accused of recording male juvenile victim in gym bathroom stall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eleazar Singleterry, 39, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury after he was accused of recording a juvenile while they were in the bathroom at Planet Fitness.

According to the police report, an unnamed juvenile victim was in a bathroom stall on August 27, 2022, when he looked up and saw an android-type phone over the stall with the camera visible and facing toward him. The name and the age of the male juvenile were redacted from the initial police report.

The victim immediately left the bathroom and spoke to a Planet Fitness employee about the incident, providing a description of the phone and shoes of the person with the android-type phone in the bathroom stall.

The employee confronted Singleterry and noted that he was visibly shaking and wasn’t able to get his words out properly.

Singleterry is reported to have been nervous about the Planet Fitness employee possibly looking at his phone.

The employee told police that Singleterry left Planet Fitness soon after. Police were unable to gather a direct statement that day from either the victim or the employee due to the amount of time it took for police to respond to the call. The police report was taken on August 29, 2022.

Since the police report was filed, Singleterry was arrested on September 23, 2022, and charged with invasive recording. He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. He bonded out on September 27, 2022, and is no longer in custody.

A trial date has not been set.

