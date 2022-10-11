Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Lubbock man accused of recording male juvenile victim in gym bathroom stall

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eleazar Singleterry, 39, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury after he was accused of recording a juvenile while they were in the bathroom at Planet Fitness.

According to the police report, an unnamed juvenile victim was in a bathroom stall on August 27, 2022, when he looked up and saw an android-type phone over the stall with the camera visible and facing toward him. The name and the age of the male juvenile were redacted from the initial police report.

The victim immediately left the bathroom and spoke to a Planet Fitness employee about the incident, providing a description of the phone and shoes of the person with the android-type phone in the bathroom stall.

The employee confronted Singleterry and noted that he was visibly shaking and wasn’t able to get his words out properly.

Singleterry is reported to have been nervous about the Planet Fitness employee possibly looking at his phone.

The employee told police that Singleterry left Planet Fitness soon after. Police were unable to gather a direct statement that day from either the victim or the employee due to the amount of time it took for police to respond to the call. The police report was taken on August 29, 2022.

Since the police report was filed, Singleterry was arrested on September 23, 2022, and charged with invasive recording. He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. He bonded out on September 27, 2022, and is no longer in custody.

A trial date has not been set.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Blowout
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Dustin Taylor, 40, of Gilmer
Gilmer man leads law enforcement on chase from Hallsville to Louisiana
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

Kitchen Pickin': Bring on the power
Kitchen Pickin’: Bring on the power
Crews at scene of house fire on Hawthorne Street in Longview
Crews at scene of house fire on Hawthorne Street in Longview
The City of Tyler is one step closer to making added safety measures to a section of Grande...
City of Tyler is one step closer to adding safety measures to Grande Boulevard ‘S’ curve
House fire
Crews at scene of house fire on Hawthorne Street in Longview
Longview Fire Department
City of Longview looking to hire more first responders