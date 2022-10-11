Laredo ranks 3rd safest city in America according to WalletHub

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - WalletHub has released its “Safest Cities in America” rankings for 2022 and Laredo has made its way to the top five.

On the heels of the city’s 11th homicide, Laredo was ranked the third safest city in the country. While no one can avoid all danger, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 42 key indicators of safety to determine where Americans can feel most secure in more than one sense.

The data set ranges from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and road quality as well as financial security and natural disaster risk.

Mayor Pete Saenz shares his thoughts on why he thinks the Gateway City made the top ranks. ”This is thanks to the law enforcement community that we have here in Laredo, Texas. Yes, the police department deserves a lot of credit, the sheriff’s department [as well] but more so, too, is the law enforcement from the federal agencies -- Border Patrol, ICE. All of these folks here cooperate, collaborate and keep Laredo safe,” said Saenz.

Laredo earned a score of 83.96 behind Nashua, New Hampshire at number two and Columbia, Maryland at number one.

To see the full list, you can click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.