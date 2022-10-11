Jury selection underway for trial of former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Jury selection is underway in the trial of a former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges.

Kimberlyn Ann Snider faces charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child investigation. Her trial had previously been scheduled to take place in August of this year, but was postponed due to one of the necessary parties in the trial having COVID-19.

Before that, a trial took place in March, but ended with a mistrial after the defense attorney suffered a medical emergency.

Snider is a Neches ISD administrator and former elementary school principal.

450 jury summons were sent out for the trial.

RELATED: Trial date reset for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges

Mistrial declared after defense attorney suffers medical emergency in trial for former Neches ISD principal

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.