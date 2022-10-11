Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Jury selection underway for trial of former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges

(Jail photo)
By Erin Wides and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Jury selection is underway in the trial of a former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges.

Kimberlyn Ann Snider faces charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child investigation. Her trial had previously been scheduled to take place in August of this year, but was postponed due to one of the necessary parties in the trial having COVID-19.

Before that, a trial took place in March, but ended with a mistrial after the defense attorney suffered a medical emergency.

Snider is a Neches ISD administrator and former elementary school principal.

450 jury summons were sent out for the trial.

RELATED: Trial date reset for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges

Mistrial declared after defense attorney suffers medical emergency in trial for former Neches ISD principal

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Jacksonville man killed in crash with towed trailer
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
Dasha Sharnell Bishop, 23, is charged with felony interference with custody, authorities said.
Woman arrested after refusing to let children leave sleepover, police say

Latest News

Marshall High School cancels school due to fire, automotive shop damaged
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran is running a Republican running for Congressional District 1.
Republican congressional candidate Nathaniel Moran talks about giving back to community
Kelton D. Sanders, 26
Dallas man who trafficked women for prostitution in Tyler pleads to 5 years
CampV's Veteran Stand Down event.
WebXtra: CampV holds ‘Veteran Stand Down’ to raise awareness about homeless veterans in East Texas