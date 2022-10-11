Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Good Samaritan robbed after stopping to help couple in disabled vehicle

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A man was robbed and injured early Monday morning after stopping to help a couple with what appeared to be a disabled vehicle in Hockley County.

The man told deputies he stopped to help a man and a woman who were standing next to a vehicle in the middle of the roadway. The vehicle had its emergency flashers on. It was between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. near FM 300 and Drill Stem Road, which is southwest of Levelland.

The man told deputies the couple asked him for a cell phone and was attacked by the male suspect.

He said he was hit in the head and a sharp object was used to cause multiple minor cuts on his body.

The suspects are described as White or Hispanic. The man is about 6′0″ with a cross tattoo under his right eye and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a long sleeved black shirt.

The woman is described as having shoulder-length dark hair.

They were in a dark-colored Chevrolet Camaro, possibly a 2012 to present year model, with red stickers across the rear window. The stickers were of writing and not a logo design.

The couple drove off northbound on Drill Stem Road and onto FM 300.

The victim was treated for minor injury and released from the hospital.

Deputies are currently asking anyone with information about this offense, or have information about the vehicle described, please contact the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office at 806-894-3126.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Jacksonville man killed in crash with towed trailer
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
Longview detectives gathering evidence inside home where life-threatening assault occurred
The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
Dasha Sharnell Bishop, 23, is charged with felony interference with custody, authorities said.
Woman arrested after refusing to let children leave sleepover, police say

Latest News

Retired Kilgore Police Department K9 officer dies
Retired Kilgore Police Department K9 officer dies
Retired Kilgore Police Department K9 officer dies
Retired Kilgore Police Department K9 officer dies
Kilgore plastic company educates students on recycling process
Kilgore plastic company educates students on recycling process
Kilgore plastic company educates students on recycling process
Marshall High School cancels school due to fire, automotive shop damaged