Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer resident with an itch to scratch became a millionaire.

The resident purchased a $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! scratch-off ticket at Tiger Express #5, located at 1418 U.S. Highway 271 North, and walked away with a $5,000,000 prize. The claimant has elected to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game.

