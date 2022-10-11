Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gilmer resident becomes instant millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket

Cash Blowout
Cash Blowout(Texas Lottery)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer resident with an itch to scratch became a millionaire.

The resident purchased a $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! scratch-off ticket at Tiger Express #5, located at 1418 U.S. Highway 271 North, and walked away with a $5,000,000 prize. The claimant has elected to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

