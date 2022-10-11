Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gilmer man leads law enforcement on chase from Hallsville to Louisiana

Dustin Taylor, 40, of Gilmer
Dustin Taylor, 40, of Gilmer(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports joining Hallsville and Waskom police in pursuing a stolen vehicle that ran into Louisiana.

Tuesday morning, around 7:30 a.m. HCSO dispatch received a stolen vehicle report, in the 200 blk of N. Cypress St., inside the city of Hallsville. Hallsville PD responded while continuously relaying information regarding the possible location of the stolen vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Altima, according to HCSO.

2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)

At approximately 11:42 a.m., Waskom police and HCSO located the Nissan, and a pursuit began near Spur 156 and US-80. The pursuit continued to I-20 traveling eastbound. HCSO and Waskom PD pursued the stolen vehicle into Louisiana joined by Caddo Parrish Sheriff’s deputies and Greenwood police. The pursuit continued until the vehicle crashed near the 628-mile marker, according to HCSO.

Dustin Taylor, 40, of Gilmer, was taken into custody for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle. Taylor was taken to a local hospital and medically cleared, according to HCSO.

