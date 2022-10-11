Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rain Chances Increase Late Wed PM/Evening
Sctrd showers/thundershowers possible with cold frontal passage late tomorrow.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few scattered showers have shown up today over portions of East Texas today, but nothing to get excited about, however, late tomorrow evening, as a cold front passes through ETX, we are looking for better chances for showers and even a few isolated thundershowers to make their way through parts of ETX. Tomorrow’s rainfall may miss the NW sections of East Texas before it begins to form, but the rest of the area, including Tyler/Longview/Lufkin/Nacogdoches, have chances for this rain. No major amounts are expected, but we will take anything we can get these days. Another chance for rain is in the forecast for Sunday as another cold front moves through. As tomorrow’s front moves through, there is an outside chance for a strong thunderstorm over the far Eastern Sections of ETX. The best chances appear to be over Louisiana and/or Arkansas. Some much cooler air will move in after Sunday’s Cold Front, dropping temperatures to below normal conditions...with highs in the 70s for Monday and Tuesday. Breezy conditions are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, so please do not do any outdoor burning. Fires may get out of control very easily in these winds. Have a great Tuesday!

