Corrigan-Camden makes Red Zone Top 10 debut

CORRIGAN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Red Zone Top 10 saw some shakeup after some losses on Friday night. Corrigan is making their debut this week after a 6-0 start to the season.

1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 6-0 | Last game: 47-6 win over Forney | Next game @ North Mesquite)

Longview took another step towards a district title. The Lobos hold a one-game lead over Forney and Lancaster, teams that have already lost to the Lobos.

2. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DII State Ranking: 1 | Record 7-0 | Last game: 49-0 win over Canton | Next game @ Rusk)

Carthage picked up their third shutout of the season last Friday. Carthage will have their first test in district Friday against Rusk.

3. Timpson Bears (2A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record:6-0 | Last Game: idle week 6| Next game vs West Sabine)

Timpson is coming off of a bye and ready for their push to the playoffs.

4. Gilmer Buckeyes (4A DII State Ranking: 2 | Record 5-0 | Last Game: 35-14 win over Pleasant Grove | Next game vs Liberty-Eylau)

Gilmer opened district play with a statement win over state ranked Pleasant Grove. The Buckeyes are in the driver seat for a district title as they prepare for the playoffs.

5. Winnsboro Raiders (3A DI State Ranking: 7 | Record: 7-0| Last game: 28-14 win over Mount Vernon | Next game vs Pottsboro)

Winnsboro put the rest of the state on notice with a win over previously state-ranked Mount Vernon. A win this week gives the Raiders a solid lead in a tight district race.

Winnsboro gets the big home win.

6. Carlisle Indians (2A DII State Ranking: 6 | Record: 6-0 | Last game: 49-0 win over Tenaha | Next game vs Cushing)

Carlisle came off the bye week with a 49-0 win over Tenaha. Now they look to continue their dominance when they host Cushing Friday. The two teams are the last two playoff eligible teams in their district with a perfect district record.

7. Newton Eagles (3A DII State Ranking: 3 | Record: 6-1| Last game: 34-0 win over Hemphill | Next game be Trinity)

Newton has recorded two-straight shutouts. If we are being honest, the Eagles have a solid chance to make it three-straight when they host Trinity.

8. Malakoff Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 5 | Record: 6-1| Last game: 32-18 win over Teague | Next game @ Eustace)

Malakoff has looked good since their one loss to Grandview. The Tigers hold a one game lead over Groesbeck in the district standings.

9. Mount Vernon Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: NR | Record 6-1| Last game: 28-14 loss to Winnaboro | Next game vs Emory Rains)

Mount Vernon suffered their first loss to conference rival Winnaboro this past week. Now the Tigers will look to rebound and hope for Winnsboro to slip up, giving the Tigers a chance at a district title.

10. Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs (2A DI State Rank: NR | Record: 6-0 | Last Game: 51-0 win over Normangee| Next game vs Jewett Leon)

Corrigan was Greg Tepper’s sleeper pick this year and so far the Bulldogs have lived up to the hype. It is easy to believe that an undefeated Corrigan team will be playing state ranked Centerville for the district title the final week of the season.

During Friday’s game against Normangee, Corrigan-Camden’s quarterback Javarion Williams fakes the handoff, runs to the outside, right through a hole his teammat

