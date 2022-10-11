Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Authorities arrest suspect in fatal Longview hit-and-run

Longview police have identified the man they believe is responsible for the recent hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have identified the man they believe is responsible for a recent hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist.

Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37, of Gilmer was arrested by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office after being identified by a Longview Police Traffic Unit. Investigators believe he is responsible for the two-vehicle crash that killed 25-year-old Longview motorcyclist Tristen Gore on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Frausto-Lopez was taken into custody without incident and is charged with accident involving injury or death.

Previous reporting:

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview

