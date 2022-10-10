Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
UT Tyler softball team receives rings

The UT Tyler softball team received their rings from the the softball regionals and super regionals of 2022.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The UT Tyler softball team received their rings from the the softball regionals and super regionals of 2022.

Coach Mike Reed is proud of having a program of well-rounded athletes who aren’t afraid of hard work.

“Everything we do every day is about more than winning, it’s about preparing them for the field. They want to begin to see them accomplish that, and coaching them and doing those things and hopefully along the way we helped along that journey. That’s what it’s all about for them: to become the best in what they do,” Reed said.

“Talk about admiration for the student athletes,” said UT Tyler Director of Athletics Howard Patterson. “Well, I don’t think you’re getting a better situation than what we have here, and how the student athletes are so dedicated to the program. It’s not just about winning, it’s about the success of the program, the family that it creates throughout the years. You can see that by the alumni who’re coming back from as far away as Tennessee to be here today. Just to see their teammates and coach, Coach Reed, just to continue to be a part of the program.”

